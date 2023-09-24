Cinema Arts Centre to host Bizarre Bazaar pop-up market Sept. 30

On Saturday, September 30 from noon to 5 p.m., Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre will host the Bizarre Bazaar pop up market, a vintage, oddities, art, and alternative shopping experience in partnership with The Perks Department. The Bizarre Bazaar will feature a curated selection from Long Islands best makers, pickers, and artists to kick off the Halloween season. The event is free, and all ages are welcome.

Visitors can expect vintage Halloween decor, rare CDS, vinyl, and cassettes, witchy art and crafts, specialty coffee, pottery, graphic Ts and buttons, collectables and oddities for your curio or just your seasonal decor. Vegan food and beverages, treats, and snacks will also be available.

The Perks Department also organizes the late-night pop-up market, Great All-Nighter, as well as the annual LI Goth Prom.



Local vendors at the 2023 Bizarre Bazaar include Mystery Trails, Vinyl Paradise, Three Moons Company, Sweetbriar Nature Center,Nautilus Roasting Co, Danielle V Designs, The Ceramic Skull, Bowman & Butcher, Designs By Die, Normandie Syken, Windows Down Zine, Papyrusaurus & Pickle Island and more.

Event Information:

Date: Saturday, September 30th from 12 PM to 5 PM

Location: Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743

Fees: Free Entry

You can find information about other upcoming events on the Cinema Arts Centre website, www.cinemaartscentre.org or call 631-423-7610.