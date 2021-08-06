Changing landscape: CarMax will arrive in Smithtown in 2022

A modern car dealership is taking the place of a Smithtown staple along Route 25.

A few weeks ago, the old Smithtown Concrete Products Corp. building was demolished to make room for CarMax.

A representative for the used car dealer said the business is slated to open in Smithtown toward the middle of next year. The dealership is moving into the location of the former concrete business on the corner of Middle Country Road and Montclair Avenue. A company official called Smithtown “a good fit.”

“We chose the Smithtown site because it was centrally located in the trade area we wanted to serve, in the middle of a very strong car dealer row, and was large enough to meet our needs,” the official said.

According to the CarMax representative, the company “typically invests between $10- and $25 million on each store location, and they are planning on a small-format store in Smithtown which would require an estimate of between 10 and 15 employees.” CarMax stores can have anywhere between 200 and 400 used cars on its lots, and it offers more vehicles on its website and mobile app. Cars can be chosen from any of the company’s locations and can be delivered to homes, according to the company.

CarMax received site plan approval unanimously Nov. 6, 2018 from the Smithtown Town Board. At the time, the site was recorded as 18.31 acres. The irregularly shaped property is composed of 13 tax lots and is not near any wetlands or flood zones.