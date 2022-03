1 of 12

Ward Melville had their hands full when Chaminade High School’s boys lacrosse came to visit, and the Patriots found themselves down 11 goals at the end of the third quarter.

The Patriots managed one more goal in the final period, falling 14-3 in the non-league match-up March 26.

The Patriots took to the field to begin league season play with a road game against Walt Whitman March 29.