Town of Brookhaven and DIME announce 2022 community recycling events partnership

On March 22, Supervisor Ed Romaine accepted a $4,000 check from DIME Chief Executive Officer Kevin M. O’Connor to co-sponsor the Town of Brookhaven’s 2022 community recycling events. Each year the Town holds two recycling events in each Council District that include paper shredding, e-waste disposal and a supervised prescription drug drop-off program.

The 12 scheduled recycling events will help residents properly dispose of sensitive documents which, when improperly discarded, can fall into the hands of identity thieves. Residents can also dispose of e-waste and expired prescription drugs in an environmentally safe manner. Pictured (left to right) are Supervisor Ed Romaine; DIME CEO Kevin M. O’Connor; Town Commissioner of Recycling and Sustainable Materials Management, Christine Fetten; Councilwoman Jane Bonner; Councilman Dan Panico and DIME Executive VP and Chief Banking Officer James J. Manseau.

The 2022 recycling events are open to all Brookhaven Town residents for their personal, household material. No business records or medical practices will be accepted. For more information, call 451-TOWN (8696) or visit www.brookhavenny.gov/recyclingevents.

Residents are urged to bring the following electronic items to be recycled:

TV’s VCR & DVD Players Computer Mice Printers Calculators Hard Drives Electronic Typewriters Circuit Boards Projectors Camcorders Laptops Power Supplies Radios/Stereos Servers Backup Batteries PDAs Mainframes Pagers Monitors Routers Telephones Scanners Cell Phones Answering Machines Hubs Modems Fax Machines Keyboards Copiers Cables Gameboys & other Handheld Electronic Toys

Documents brought in for shredding will be fed into an industrial shredder, enabling each participant to witness the secure destruction of sensitive papers. Paper can be brought in boxes or bags. Documents can remain stapled together, but paper clips and other metal must be removed along with any other contaminants such as rubber bands. The 2022 schedule of events are as follows:

CD-3 Councilman Kevin LaValle

Saturday, April 2 9:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach

CD-5 Councilman Neil Foley

Saturday, April 9 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Patchogue-Medford High School, 181 Buffalo Avenue, Medford

CD-1 Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich

Saturday, April 23 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station

CD-2 Councilwoman Jane Bonner

Saturday, April 30 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Rose Caracappa Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai

CD-4 Councilman Michael Loguercio

Saturday, May 21 9:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Brookhaven Town Hall, South Parking Lot, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville

CD-6 Councilman Dan Panico

Saturday, June 4 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

William Floyd Middle School, 630 Moriches-Middle Island Road, Moriches

CD-3 Councilman Kevin LaValle

Saturday, September 10 9:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook

CD-5 Councilman Neil Foley

Saturday, September 17 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Blue Point Fire Department, 205 Blue Point Avenue, Blue Point

CD-2 Councilwoman Jane Bonner

Saturday, October 1 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Rose Caracappa Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai

CD-6 Councilman Dan Panico

Saturday, October 15 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Center Moriches Library, 235 Montauk Highway, Center Moriches

CD-1 Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich

Saturday, October 22 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Setauket Fire Department, 394 Nicolls Road, Setauket

CD-4 Councilman Michael Loguercio

Saturday, November 5 9:30 AM – 1:30 PM

South Country Public Library, 22 Station Road, Bellport