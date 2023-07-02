Central Islip man arrested for driving with 50 license suspensions

Suffolk County Police arrested a Central Islip man on July 1 for driving with 50 license suspensions.

Third Precinct officers initiated a traffic stop on 5th Avenue, near Drexel Drive, in Bay Shore after Cristian Mendoza was observed failing to signal before changing lanes in a 2008 Nissan Altima at 2:27 p.m. Upon further investigation, it was determined Mendoza, 24, has 50 license suspensions on seven dates. He was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 2nd Degree. He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

The 2008 Altima was impounded.