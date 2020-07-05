Centereach’s Valedictorian, Salutatorian Reach High Marks

Evan Jenkins — Centereach High School Salutatorian:

Jenkins finished his high school career with a 101.91 weighted GPA. The senior was an AP Scholar with Distinction, recipient of the Rensselaer Medal and the Centereach High School AP Platinum Award. Jenkins served as National Society treasurer, a Tri-M and All-County percussionist and a member of the All-State symphonic band.

The Centereach native plans to attend Lehigh University in the fall and will study engineering.

“I’m going to miss Centereach, I’ve met some of my best friends here and I’ve gotten to know some amazing teachers- especially this year,” he said.

Jenkins said the decision to take physics this year helped solidify what he wanted to pursue in college. He credited his physics teacher, Al Levik.

“Taking his class really had a positive impact on me and led me to want to be an engineering major,” he said.

Jenkins is excited to get on Lehigh’s campus saying that the school is planning on opening back up in August.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting new people and having that college experience,” the senior said.

He plans to be involved in performance arts at the college either joining the wind ensemble or jazz band.

Jenkins gave advice to incoming freshmen.

“I would say to get involved as much as possible and take advantage of a free public education,” he said. “Don’t be afraid to take AP or college level courses, you learn so much valuable information and it can help you find your career path. Also, it’s important to stay motivated.”

Gianna Gurovich — Centereach High School Valedictorian:

Gurovich finished her college career with a 100.36 GPA. The senior was an New York State champion gymnast, recipient of a Silver Medal in World Championships and President’s National Service Award, member of the National Honor Society, Science Olympiad, vice president of the Italian Honor Society and Meinig Family Cornell National Scholar.

Gurovich will attend Cornell University in the fall where she will be studying biomedical engineering.

The Centereach native said she’ll cherish her time at the high school and enjoyed being around her friends and getting to know her teachers.

“We just found out that Cornell will allow us to move onto campus, I’m looking forward to getting involved in their club gymnastics and staying active in the community,” she said.

Gurovich credits her family, friends and teachers for helping her get to where she is. She also shared some advice for incoming freshmen and lowerclassmen.

“Be involved as much as possible, go to every event,” she said. “It is also important to stay focused and set goals for yourself.”