Centereach Cougars overcome Rocky Point Eagles during non-league contest

by Bill Landon - December 15, 2022

After dropping their season opener to Bayport, the Cougars of Centereach looked to get into the win column during a road game against Rocky Point. They did just that, winning 46-28 in the non-league contest Wednesday, Dec. 7. The Eagles, fresh off their win over Babylon the day before, struggled against the Centereach defensive press. The underclassmen led the way for the Cougars, with sophomore Meaghan Grieco hitting five field goals and a free throw. Freshman Hayley Torres nailed three triples and a pair of free throws. Grieco and Torres matched one another in scoring, with 11 points apiece. Rocky Point senior Leela Smith scored seven points for the Eagles. Sarah May added five and McKenzie Moeller netted four points. Centereach had another non-league contest before beginning league play with a road game against Smithtown East on Dec. 12. The Eagles retook the court on Dec. 13 with a road game against Westhampton, opening their league season play. — Photos by Bill Landon