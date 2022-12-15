Centereach Cougars overcome Rocky Point Eagles during non-league contest

Centereach Cougars overcome Rocky Point Eagles during non-league contest

by -
0 4
1 of 22
Centereach senior Ashlynne Gangji shoots from the paint. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach freshman Hayley Torres passes down low. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior Leela Smith battles in the paint. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach freshman Hayley Torres lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore Meaghan Grieco drives the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach freshman Hayley Torres drives the lane. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Mia Juvelier shoots down low. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point junior McKenzie Moeller grabs the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore Meaghan Grieco shoots for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point junior Julia Koprowski lets a three pointer fly. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Kaleigh Moeller and Madelyn Madrigal look for the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point junior Rhiannon Donovan passes inside. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Ashlynne Gangji scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore Meghan Ippolito shoots. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach freshman Madelyn Madrigal scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Mia Juvelier lets a three pointer fly. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior Leela Smith drains a three pointer. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point’s Sarah May fights Mia Juvelier for possession. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point junior Julia Koprowski drives the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior Leela Smith lets a three pointer fly. Photo by Bill Landon

After dropping their season opener to Bayport, the Cougars of Centereach looked to get into the win column during a road game against Rocky Point. They did just that, winning 46-28 in the non-league contest Wednesday, Dec. 7. 

The Eagles, fresh off their win over Babylon the day before, struggled against the Centereach defensive press. 

The underclassmen led the way for the Cougars, with sophomore Meaghan Grieco hitting five field goals and a free throw. Freshman Hayley Torres nailed three triples and a pair of free throws. Grieco and Torres matched one another in scoring, with 11 points apiece. 

Rocky Point senior Leela Smith scored seven points for the Eagles. Sarah May added five and McKenzie Moeller netted four points.

Centereach had another non-league contest before beginning league play with a road game against Smithtown East on Dec. 12.

The Eagles retook the court on Dec. 13 with a road game against Westhampton, opening their league season play.

— Photos by Bill Landon

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 16

0 36

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply