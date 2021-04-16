Centereach advances in Class AA playoffs

1 of 24

After a scoreless first half, Centereach senior Nicole Fabris broke the ice for the Cougars at the 24-minute mark to take the lead against Smithtown East in the opening round of the Suffolk Class AA playoffs April 14.

Smithtown East struggled to keep the ball upfield desperate to tie the game with 15 minutes left on the clock but Fabris found herself in front of an open net and tapped in the insurance goal for a 2-0 lead.

Ava Ruiz had an assist in Fabris’ first goal, and Kelly Malheiro assisted on the second. Centereach senior Gianna Oliveri had eight saves in the win.

Smithtown East concludes their COVID-abbreviated season at 6-4-1

The Cougars advance to the next round where they’re face the No. 1 seed Ward Melville on the road Friday,

April 16.