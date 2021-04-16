Centereach advances in Class AA playoffs

Centereach goalie Gianna Oliveri with one of her 8 saves on the day. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East defender Angelina Lent (L) and Centereach senior Kelly Malheiro purse the ball April 14. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Nicole Fabris settles the ball in the opening round of Class AA playoffs April 14. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Nicole Fabris passes up-field in the opening round of Class AA playoffs April 14. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East forward Addison Weiner and Kayla Giovingo battle for the ball in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs April 14. Bill Landon photo
Centereach freshman Madison Falkowski with a sliding kick in the opening round of the Suffolk Class AA playoffs April 14. Bill Landon photo
Centereach freshman Madison Falkowski (L) and Kaitlin Gengler collide midfield in the opening round of the Suffolk AA playoffs April 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Julia Ragone with a clearing shot for the Cougars in round 1 of the Suffolk Class AA playoffs. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East co-captain Erin Sutter presses up-field against Centereach in round 1 of the Suffolk AA championship April 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Kelly Malheiro with a crossing pass for the Cougars at home against Smithtown East April 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Jillian Garcia with the header for Smithtown East in the opening round of the Suffolk Class AA playoffs April 14. Bill Landon photo
Jillian Garcia takes flight for Smithtown East in the Class AA playoff game April 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East junior Jillian Garcia (R) pursues Kelly Malheiro in the opening round of the Suffolk Class AA playoffs April 14. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East junior Jillian Garcia turns up-field in the opening round of the Suffolk Class AA playoffs April 14. Bill Landon photo
11th grader Hannah Wellinger passes upfield in round 1 off the Class AA playoffs April 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Kelly Malheiro and Smithtown East’s Angelina Lent in round 1 off the Class AA playoffs April 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Nicole Fabris #10 is congratulated by teammate Madison Falkowski after Fabris insurance goal April 14. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East Co-Captain Kaitlin Gengler and Madison Falkowski battle midfield April 14. Bill Landon photo
Erin Sutter (L) and Julia Ragone battle in the opening round of the Suffolk Class AA playoffs April 14. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East junior Jillian Garcia (R) is pursued by sophomore Hannah McNally in the opening round of the Suffolk Class AA playoffs April 14. Bill Landon photo
Centereach celebrates their 2-0 victory in round 1 off the Suffolk Class AA playoffs at home against Smithtown East April 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach keeper Gianna Oliveri with one of her 8 saves on the day. Bill Landon photo
Addison Weiner (L) and Kayla Giovingo battle midfield in the opening round of the Suffolk Class AA playoffs April 14. Bill Landon photo
Addison Weiner (L) and Hannah McNally battle midfield in the opening round of the Suffolk Class AA playoffs April 14. Bill Landon photo

After a scoreless first half, Centereach senior Nicole Fabris broke the ice for the Cougars at the 24-minute mark to take the lead against Smithtown East in the opening round of the Suffolk Class AA playoffs April 14.

Smithtown East struggled to keep the ball upfield desperate to tie the game with 15 minutes left on the clock but Fabris found herself in front of an open net and tapped in the insurance goal for a 2-0 lead. 

Ava Ruiz had an assist in Fabris’ first goal, and Kelly Malheiro assisted on the second. Centereach senior Gianna Oliveri had eight saves in the win. 

Smithtown East concludes their COVID-abbreviated season at 6-4-1 

The Cougars advance to the next round where they’re face the No. 1 seed Ward Melville on the road Friday,

April 16.

