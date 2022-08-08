CEED holds quail release at Longwood Estate

On July 19, Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine and Councilman Michael Loguercio were on-hand for the annual Northern Bobwhite Quail release at Town of Brookhaven’s Longwood Estate in Ridge. The bird release is a program sponsored by the Town of Brookhaven, and the Center for Environmental Education and Discovery (CEED).

The 75 birds were released to help control the tick population, especially the deer tick, which is a carrier of Lyme disease. Working with the Center for Environmental Education and Discovery (CEED), students from Shoreham-Wading River, Longwood Library, Shirley-Mastic Community Library, Mt Sinai School District, and Middle Country School District assisted in raising Northern Bobwhite Quail for release into the wild.

Once abundant on Long Island, Northern Bobwhite Quail are released annually in Brookhaven Town to help control the tick population, especially the deer tick, which is a carrier of Lyme disease. Visit the CEED website to learn more about CEED and their Northern Bobwhite Quail Release programs in other communities. The annual Quail release at Longwood Estate is administered by the Town of Brookhaven's Department of Recycling and Sustainable Materials Management (RSMM).

Pictured left to right during the release of the Northern Bobwhite Quail are CEED Executive Director Sally Wellinger; Councilman Michael Loguercio; CEED Wildlife Biologist, Program and Site Director, Eric Powers; CEED volunteer Olive Archer; Supervisor Ed Romaine and CEED supporter David Pate.