Caught on Video: Wanted for Shirley harassment

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who harassed an employee at a Shirley business in September.

Following a verbal dispute over food, a woman spit at an employee in Wendy’s, located at 555 William Floyd Parkway, on September 8.

For video of this incident, go to YouTube.com/SCPDTV

Click on Wanted for Shirley Harassment 23-590542

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.