Smithtown Bulls Wins Season Opener, 2-0

By Bill Landon

Fall varsity sports got underway across Suffolk County in this compressed COVID-19 shortened season Monday, March 8, where the Bulls of Smithtown West hosted Newfield in a Division I field hockey matchup.

It was 41 degrees at game time and several fans could be seen in the bleachers as Section XI has lifted its spectator ban allowing two family members per player at home games, and every one must socially distance from other fans.

After a scoreless first half, Smithtown West junior Sabrina Ingrisano broke the ice with her shot on goal at the 8-minute mark of the third quarter. Newfield struggled to push up field and was unable to answer when Ingrisano rocked the box for the insurance goal with 8:52 left off an assist from Lauren Prats, her second of the game.

Newfield senior goalkeeper Kaylee Dermody had a busy day with 16 saves.