Smithtown Bulls Wins Season Opener, 2-0

Newfield junior Rebecca Muzak, left, drives against Smithtown West’s Isabella Zullo in their season opener on the road against Smithtown West. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield sophomore forward Ella Sharrock drives on Smithtown West ‘s Ariana Blain in a Division I matchup Mar. 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior forward Kayla Fernandes battles Ariana Blain in a Division I season opener March 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield junior midfielder Lily Zwerdling pushes midfield in a Division I season opener March 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Emma Ehrhard, right, challenges for possession against Newfield’s Leva Tarasevicius in the Bulls season opener at home March 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Emma Ehrhard fires at the box in Smithtown West’s season opener at home against Newfield March 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Diana Lopez drives past Danielle Wass in their Division I season opener March 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West’s Sabrina Ingrisano, left, takes possession midfield in the Bulls season opening win against Newfield March 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Kaylee Dermody with one of her 16 saves in the Wolverine’s season opener against Smithtown West March 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Kayla Fernandes pushes up-field in a Division I matchup March 8. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Fall varsity sports got underway across Suffolk County in this compressed COVID-19 shortened season Monday, March 8, where the Bulls of Smithtown West hosted Newfield in a Division I field hockey matchup.

It was 41 degrees at game time and several fans could be seen in the bleachers as Section XI has lifted its spectator ban allowing two family members per player at home games, and every one must socially distance from other fans.

After a scoreless first half, Smithtown West junior Sabrina Ingrisano broke the ice with her shot on goal at the 8-minute mark of the third quarter. Newfield struggled to push up field and was unable to answer when Ingrisano rocked the box for the insurance goal with 8:52 left off an assist from Lauren Prats, her second of the game.

Newfield senior goalkeeper Kaylee Dermody had a busy day with 16 saves.

