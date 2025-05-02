Brookhaven Town Clerk Kevin LaValle speaks at Centereach Senior Club Meeting

On April 29, Brookhaven Town Clerk Kevin LaValle (standing) was a guest speaker at the Centereach Senior Club monthly meeting held at the New Village Recreation Center. He discussed the role of the Town Clerk’s office and how it can help Brookhaven Town residents. He also spoke about service improvements by the Town Clerk’s office, engaged with civic members, and touched upon senior scams to be aware of.

Town Clerk LaValle said, “Thank you to the members of the Centereach Senior Club for having me. I enjoyed answering questions about the services we provide and the projects I’m working on to enhance those services.”