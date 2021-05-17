Battle of the unbeaten at Ward Melville High School

Battle of the unbeaten at Ward Melville High School

by -
0 28
1 of 17
At "X." Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville midfielder Tyler Flynn rips a shot on goal in a Div-I home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Patriots score. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Ryan Feigenbaum gets a shot off up close in a Div-I matchup against Ward Melville May 13. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East defenseman Michael Desano wards off a Patriot challenge May 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior midfielder Matt Kaires fires a shot on goal against visiting Smithtown East May 13. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior midfielder Matt Kaires fires a shot on goal against visiting Smithtown East May 13. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore midfielder Joe Hobot sprints up-field for Smithtown East in a Div-I road game against Ward Melville May 13. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Jake Gallery in a Div-I matchup May 13. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Jake Gallery battles defenseman Deven Rauss in a Div-I matchup May 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior attack Giovanni Serratore looks for a cutter against Smithtown East May 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Francis Carroll drives on a Smithtown defender in a Div-I matchup at home May 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Christopher Simonton scores for the Patriots at home May 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Christopher Simonton drives on two Smithtown defenders at home May 13. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East defenseman Chris Trebing charges up the sideline with Trevor Dunn in pursuit. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior attack Chris Cappelman rips a shot on goal in a Div-I home game against Ward Melville. Bill Landon photo

The Bulls of Smithtown East came to Ward Melville May 13 looking to keep their 4-0 undefeated season alive. They had after all outscored their opponents, 63-44, through four games, but the Patriots also at 4-0 scored 55 goals allowing only 14.

Ward Melville had the upper hand through three quarters of play when the Bulls rallied scoring four unanswered goals in the fourth quarter, but the Patriots prevailed to win the Division I matchup 12-7.

The win lifts the Patriots into second place in their division behind Huntington through five games.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 434

0 219

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply