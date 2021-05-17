Battle of the unbeaten at Ward Melville High School

1 of 17

The Bulls of Smithtown East came to Ward Melville May 13 looking to keep their 4-0 undefeated season alive. They had after all outscored their opponents, 63-44, through four games, but the Patriots also at 4-0 scored 55 goals allowing only 14.

Ward Melville had the upper hand through three quarters of play when the Bulls rallied scoring four unanswered goals in the fourth quarter, but the Patriots prevailed to win the Division I matchup 12-7.

The win lifts the Patriots into second place in their division behind Huntington through five games.