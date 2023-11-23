Assemblyman Flood, Leg. Caracappa honor two local women of distinction

Two local women recently took the spotlight at the East Setauket VFW Post 3054, where New York State Assemblyman Ed Flood (R-Port Jefferson) and Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa (C-Selden) jointly held a Women of Distinction event Thursday, Nov. 16.

The legislators recognized Gail Lynch-Bailey, president of the Middle Island Civic Association, and Diana Brown, district manager for the Gordon Heights Fire District, presenting these local leaders with proclamations from their respective legislative bodies.

Flood read off some of Lynch-Bailey’s professional accomplishments. Along with her civic leadership position, she has operated Delmar Studios, served on the Town of Brookhaven Accessory Apartment Review Board and worked as an adjunct professor at Stony Brook University.

“Gail has been an unbelievable member of the community,” the state assemblyman said. “No matter what’s going on in Middle Island, Gail’s got her hand in it one way or another.”

During his address, Caracappa received thunderous laughter from the audience when he joked, “We’re on a much smaller budget in the county,” as he presented Lynch-Bailey with a substantially smaller proclamation than Flood’s.

Caracappa told her, “What you do for our community and our veterans and our youth is outstanding, so with that, I’d like to present my much smaller version.”

Lynch-Bailey expressed her appreciation, saying, “It’s wonderful to have partners in government” and thanking her husband for his continued support.

In a second proclamation ceremony, Flood and Caracappa jointly honored Brown, who has been fire district manager for 18 years.

“The Gordon Heights Fire District is crucial to the community,” Flood said. “It’s kind of the hub of that community, and Diana is at the heart of all of that.”

Along with her public service work, she has contributed 25 years to JPMorgan Chase and is active in the Coram-based Faith Baptist Church.

While Gordon Heights falls outside Caracappa’s 4th Legislative District, he told Brown, “What you’ve achieved in your professional, personal and community life is just amazing, and you have every right to be recognized today.”

Following these remarks, Brown thanked the legislators, family and those in attendance.