Art League of Long Island announces the beginning of a new era

Reconstruction, reopening, and calls for donations to ensure future sustainability

The Art League of Long Island (ALLI) in Dix Hills has announced the successful beginning of the reconstruction efforts following the devastating damage caused by heavy rainfall on September 29, 2023. The catastrophe led to substantial damage to all nine studios, the Jeanie Tengelsen Gallery, office space, and the library.

Despite the challenges faced, the Art League community remained resilient. Temporary accommodations were arranged for classes and exhibitions, hosted by supportive partners such as Spirit of Huntington, Nassau Community College’s Art Department, Nassau County Museum of Art, and the Half Hollow Hills and Northport School Districts. Exhibitions, including one hosted by Empire Mazda of Huntington, continued to thrive. The Art League of Long Island stood firm, ensuring the continuity of its programs and events.

Reconstruction efforts, managed by Anthony Lauto of Camber Strategies, are comprehensive, including renovations to the building and grounds. Critical infrastructure enhancements, such as the installation of six catch basins, a new concrete walkway, updated curbing to the foundation, a water dam, and additional drywells. Essential repairs to the parking lot and internal spaces are also being executed, including patching of sheetrock and drywall, improved insulation, repainting of the Strolling & Jeanie Tengelsen Gallery, installation of new flooring, and enhancements to studios for better lighting and storage.

The total cost of these efforts amounts to approximately $500,000, entirely funded through internal resources. However, the Art League of Long Island continues to seek support from the community through donations to match its programs with the renewed space and to establish an endowment for future sustainability.

Executive Director, Marianne Della Croce highlighted, “Our mission, dating back to 1955, has been to provide broad-based visual arts education and serve as a platform for artists of all ages and abilities. Our vision remains steadfast in creating an art-centric community that fosters creativity and support. We are seeking continued backing from our community to ensure the Art League continues its impactful journey.”

The Art League of Long Island invites individuals and businesses to contribute through memberships, donations, and employer matching programs. Every contribution will help sustain the Art League’s mission, supporting artists’ development, outreach programs to underserved communities, and maintaining high-quality fine arts exhibitions.

For more information on how to donate and support the Art League of Long Island, please visit www.artleagueli.org.