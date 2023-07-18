Arrests made in Patchogue and Lake Ronkonkoma bank robberies

Suffolk County Police arrested two people on July 18 for two bank robberies and one attempted bank

robbery that occurred last week.

Joseph Hill, 40, and Stephanie Demola, 34, both of Moriches, were charged with Robbery 1st Degree for allegedly robbing Webster Bank, located at 361 Sunrise Highway in Patchogue, on July 13 at approximately 9:05 a.m. and Robbery 2nd Degree for allegedly robbing TD Bank, located at 474 Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma, on July 10 at approximately 3:05 p.m. They were also charged with Attempted Robbery 2nd Degree for the alleged attempted robbery of Chase Bank, located at 128 Main St. in Yaphank, on July 10 at approximately 10 a.m.

Hill is being held at the Sixth Precinct and Demola is being held at the Fourth Precinct. They are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on July 18.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.