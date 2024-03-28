Arrests made in Huntington massage parlor raid

Suffolk County Police arrested two Flushing women during a raid at a Huntington massage parlor March 28.

In response to community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers along with the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and the Town of Huntington’s Code Enforcement conducted an investigation at Ruyi Healing Inc., located at 201 E. Main Street at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Two women were arrested. The manager, Yuexian Pan, 45, was charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a felony, Prostitution, a misdemeanor, and Criminal Nuisance 2nd Degree, a misdemeanor. An employee, Xin Ai Zhang, 45, was charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Prostitution. Multiple violations were issued by Town of Huntington officials. The women will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.