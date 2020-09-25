Alleged Perpetrator of Car Burglaries Caught on SWR High School Grounds

Suffolk County Police said they arrested a Yaphank man Friday, Sept. 25 for allegedly stealing items from 13 unlocked vehicles in Shoreham and Wading River during the past month.

For several weeks, residents in the SWR community have complained about an alleged individual stealing items from people’s unlocked cars. A man in a hat and mask was seen in several residents’ security cameras walking up to cars late at night and trying their locks.

During the course of the investigation into larcenies from vehicles since Aug. 30, police said 7th precinct officer Karen Grenia observed the alleged suspect, Patrick Fontaine, 38, in the vicinity of Route 25A at around 7:50 a.m. Fontaine was apprehended a short time later on the grounds of Shoreham-Wading River High School.

Fontaine has previously been arrested in 2015 for a string of robberies in Yaphank.

7th precinct officers, who were assisted by canine section officers, charged Fontaine with 13 counts of petite larceny for stealing items from vehicles at the following locations:

Circle Drive in Shoreham on Aug. 30.

Circle Drive in Shoreham on Aug. 31.

Jomar Road in Shoreham on Sept. 13.

Reynolds Road in Shoreham on Sept. 18.

Frederick Drive in Shoreham on Sept. 18.

John Street in Shoreham between Sept. 18 and Sept. 19.

Royal Way in Shoreham on Sept. 19.

John Street in Shoreham on Sept. 19.

Knight Street in Shoreham on Sept. 19.

Zophar Mills Road in East Shoreham between Sept. 20 and Sept. 21.

Randall Road in Wading River between Sept. 20 and Sept. 21.

Zophar Mills Road in East Shoreham on Sept. 21.

Thomas Drive in Wading River between Sept. 20 and Sept. 21.

Items allegedly stolen included money, electronics, identification and glasses. Fontaine was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and a parole warrant. Police said he will be held overnight at the 7th precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip Sept. 26.