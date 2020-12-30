A Masterpiece Collection Listing In Old Field!
“White Caps” is the only waterfront property on Long Island Sound
for sale in the Village of Old Field. In this Hamptons-style property
you’ll open your door, walk out to the sandy beach, and enjoy seaside living
with spectacular sunsets, and moonsets too. Set on 2 gorgeous acres,
this custom built country home features gracious public rooms, foyer with high ceiling
and circular staircase, living room with fireplace and French doors opening onto the brick patio
with pool and views of sailboat and the ferry in the distance. $2,750,000
