A Masterpiece Collection Listing In Old Field!

“White Caps” is the only waterfront property on Long Island Sound

for sale in the Village of Old Field. In this Hamptons-style property

you’ll open your door, walk out to the sandy beach, and enjoy seaside living

with spectacular sunsets, and moonsets too. Set on 2 gorgeous acres,

this custom built country home features gracious public rooms, foyer with high ceiling

and circular staircase, living room with fireplace and French doors opening onto the brick patio

with pool and views of sailboat and the ferry in the distance. $2,750,000