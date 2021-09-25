A haunted Lunch and Learn at Country House Restaurant

Join author Kerriann Flanagan Brosky on Thursday, September 30th at the Country House Restaurant, 1175 North Country Road, Stony Brook for a Lunch and Learn program beginning at 12:30 pm.

Brosky will be joined by the proprietor of the Country House Restaurant, Bob Willemstyn, as they recount their experiences with the spirits and the strange happenings of the Country House Restaurant. Haunts of other local properties owned by the Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) like the Brewster House (c. 1665), and the Thompson House (c. 1709) which is featured on the cover of Brosky’s new book “Haunted Long Island Mysteries”, will be discussed. $45 per person, includes signed book, program and appetizer luncheon, plus tax and gratuity. Beverages are additional.

The Country House Restaurant was originally a residential home from 1710 to 1970. Annette Williamson, daughter of the family that owned the house, resided there before the Revolutionary War. She is said to haunt the restaurant, as she was murdered by local townspeople for supposedly being a British spy. In the late 1800s it became the home of a famous British actor, Thomas Haddaway – who would hold meetings of spiritualism, including séances to contact the dead, with local neighbor, artist and poet William Sydney Mount. The Country House Restaurant has been the destination of ghost hunters and those fascinated with hauntings for centuries.

To learn more about this Lunch and Learn program and to register, call the Country House Restaurant at 631-751-3332. To learn more about the Brewster and Thompson Houses, call the Ward Melville Heritage Organization office at 631-751-2244.