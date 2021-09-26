Yoga Under the Stars heads to Farmingdale

Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum, 2030 Wellwood Ave., Farmingdale is hosting a free, Yoga Under the Stars on Friday evening, October 1, from 6 to 7 p.m.

As the sun begins to set, under the soft flow of beautiful string lights strung through the park’s beautiful Maple Trees, Pinelawn’s magical and exceptionally beautiful landscape will play host to Pop Up Prana Yoga’s Jennifer Eagen, who will lead guests in an open level yoga practice and meditation.

Pop Up Prana Yoga’s principle is that yoga is with you wherever you go and hosts its mobile, all-inclusive yoga service in varied environments. Its Friday night Yoga is intended to help guests unwind after a stressful week.

Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum routinely hosts educational events on its beautiful and serene property where guests can find tranquility and comfort. Its open and expansive landscape features hundreds of acres of manicured grounds, world-class arboreta, unique architecture, flowing bronze fountains and flower-lined walks. The events are free of charge and open to the public. Click here to see the full 2021 calendar of events, and to be added to the email list to learn more.

When:

Friday, October 1

5:30 pm Check-In

6:00 pm Yoga Session Begins

Where:

Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum

2030 Wellwood Ave, Farmingdale

Use West Gate 3 to Enter

TO RSVP:

https://www.popuppranayoga.com/events/free-yoga-fall-flow-under-the-stars

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Contact Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum at 631/249-6100,

or email [email protected]