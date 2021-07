Built in 1687, with additions made between 1712 and 1742, Beachbend has been in the Smith family for nearly three centuries. Perched near the edge of Stony Brook Harbor, the estate is set on approximately 19 bucolic acres adorned with ancient, specimen plantings. The main house retains many of its original details, including the great fireplace that was the heart of the oldest part of the house.

Call for additional details. $2,495,000



For more information click here