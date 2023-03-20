13-year-old boy missing from Lake Ronkonkoma

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year- old boy from Lake Ronkonkoma.

Travis Perry was last seen leaving a friend’s house on Farner Ave. in Selden, at approximately 8 p.m. last night. He was riding a red Vonda mountain bike. He was reported missing by a family member at 11 p.m. Perry, who lives in Lake Ronkonkoma, is Black with light skin, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Perry’s location to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-

854-8652 or call 911.