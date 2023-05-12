Farmingdale State College (FSC) recently dedicated the Murray Pasternack (’60) Lab for Radio Frequency and Microwave Technology, unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to also celebrate his $1.4 million gift to FSC, which is also the largest gift made by an individual in the College’s history. Previously he provided two $500,000 gifts to support the launch of an honors program at the College.

The lab will enable students to train using industry-leading equipment including vector network analyzers, spectrum analyzers, RF signal generators, noise sources, mixed domain oscilloscopes, and more. RF components are the active and passive parts that are used to assemble wireless receivers and transmitters. These components are used in many diverse applications including radio, TV, radar, GPS, cell towers, and medical electronics.

“It was important to me that we build a lab where we can train the next generation in this technology,” said Pasternack, who is the founder and CEO of Pasternack Enterprises, a world-class supplier of radio frequency and microwave components. “The need for wireless is growing at a time when the number of engineers is decreasing. I aim to reverse the trend.”

The lab now provides students with upgraded radio frequency and microwave technology equipment and will support new course offerings for the Electrical Engineering Technology Department in the School of Engineering Technology making it a leader in educating the RF engineers.

“Murray’s gift has modernized and expanded a program that addresses the needs of today’s high technology firms, on Long Island and beyond,” said FSC President John S. Nader. “His commitment to creating opportunities for our students is inspiring, and we are grateful for his generosity.”

Pasternack’s interests include building a pipeline of engineers needed to meet the rapidly growing workforce demands of a dynamic and growing industry including in-demand jobs on Long Island.

“One of the companies I’ve invested in is just down the street from Farmingdale, and we need excellent engineers to succeed, so this is a good arrangement for everyone. Farmingdale educates them in my lab, then we can hire them on after graduation.”

“Like every great engineer and philanthropist, Murray identifies opportunities to “fix things” or make them better and sees giving as a tool to propel the College forward,” said Matthew Colson, Vice President of Development & Alumni Engagement at FSC. “We are so grateful to have him set an example of how extraordinary philanthropy can improve outcomes for students.

See more photos from the event here:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/farmingdalestate/sets/72177720307795308/