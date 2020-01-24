1 of 8
Nick Gaffney, top, a freshman for the Patriots pinned Hampton Bays’Kenneth Lainez in 16 seconds at 170 pounds Jan. 23. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s James Araneo, top, a junior and 4-year varsity starter wins by technical fall 22-7 at 182 pounds in a non-league dual against visiting Hampton Bays Jan. 23. Photo by Bill Landon
At 120 pounds, Ward Melville freshman Jace Yannucciello out scores his challenger 16-0 to win by technical fall.
At 132 pounds junior Ethan Herschander a second year varsity starter for the Patriots pinned Kevin Sohtz of Hampton Bays :43 seconds into the second period. Bill Landon photo
At 152 pounds, Ward Melville junior Dillon Mackay a second year varsity wrestler competes at 152 pounds against Hampton Bays at home Jan. 23. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Dan Hallisey (top) competes at 138 pounds in a non-league dual against visiting Hampton Bays Jan. 23. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Captain Dan Cassera (top) pins his opponent at the 1:09 mark at 160 pounds in a non-league dual against visiting Hampton Bays Jan. 23. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Aidan Toomey makes short work of his opponent with a pin at 0:33 seconds at 195 pounds Jan. 23. Bill Landon photo

With four pins in the match, it was Ward Melville’s Nick Gaffney who led the way for the Patriots with a pin just 16 seconds in. Aidan Toomey did it in 33 seconds, senior Co-Captain Daniel Cassera won his match at the 1:09 mark and Ethan Herschander pinned his opponent 43 seconds into the second period.

With scores like those, the Patriots dominated visiting Hampton Bays, winning 59-14 in a non-league matchup at home Jan. 23. Ward Melville junior Matt Cracchiola, at 126 pounds, notched another win with a 16-0 technical fall who surpassed his 100th career victory earlier in the year and hopes to bring that momentum into the league and county finals. Patriot head coach Garrett Schnettler said Cracchiola will have his work cut out for him as he’ll be competing in the deepest weight classes in the state.

Ward Melville sophomore Christian Lievano, at 99 pounds who in his third year on varsity, is undefeated in Suffolk County this season, and has amassed a career record of 31-3.

The Patriots retake the mat in the Wes Dolon Invitational at Mattituck high school Feb. 1. First bout is 8 a.m.

