Rosenhagen Sisters' Beach Bucket Brigade a Proven Success

by David Luces - December 27, 2019

Cayla and Iris Rosenhagen pose for a photo during a beach cleanup at Cedar Beach last August. Photo by Kyle Barr

Approximately 8 million tons of plastic waste is dumped into the oceans each year, according to the nonprofit Ocean Conservancy. Long Islanders have seen what plastic waste can do to their waterways and beaches firsthand.

Cayla and Iris Rosenhagen, two 14-year-old twins from Selden, wanted to change that and in July 2019 they created a beach cleanup initiative fittingly called the Beach Bucket Brigade.

Throughout the summer, the duo hosted seven beach cleanups, and with the help of about 300 volunteers they were able to remove more than 23,500 pieces of litter off Long Island beaches — 45 percent of that was plastic waste.

The sisters said now that they are not too focused and busy planning events, they've been able to reflect on the success they've accomplished these past few months.

"We are ecstatic, everything has gone so well, and everyone has been so supportive of us," Cayla said.

From a young age, the sisters have had a keen interest in the environment, nature and animals. They said they would go out on their own and do cleanups and wanted to see if they could get more people involved.

"They really thought of everything, they've done this all on their own and really made their vision a reality." – Jane Bonner

"We had the idea for a couple of months and we wanted to find a way to get the community involved," Iris said. "We reached out to the Town [of Brookhaven] and they liked what we had in mind."

Brookhaven Councilman Kevin LaValle (R-Selden) said it was great seeing young people take the initiative for a good cause.

"The presentation they gave us was so well done, we were immediately all on board and wanted to help in any way we could," LaValle said. "It has been a great collaboration and the whole program/initiative really sets up well for the future."

One of the events hosted by the twins included a Beach Bucket Brigade Books at the Beach event that involved a story time for young kids before heading out to clean the beach. At all cleanups, for each bucket of trash volunteers returned they were given a raffle ticket in which they could win eco-friendly prizes, recycled toys and products donated by a number of local businesses.

"They really thought of everything," said Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner (R-Rocky Point), who attended one of the beach cleanups at Cedar Beach back in August. "They've done this all on their own and really made their vision a reality."

For the duo's effort, the town honored them by making Sept. 12 Cayla and Iris Rosenhagen Day. They also appointed them to the youth board, which advises the Brookhaven Youth Bureau about issues affecting young people.

The twin sisters said they have already begun formulating ideas and events for next spring and summer. They also stressed that there are small things people can do to alleviate the abundance of plastic waste.

"What kind of eco-friendly [New Year's] resolution are you going to make?" they said. "Everybody can do their part and cut out the amount of plastic they use."

Like LaValle, Bonner has been impressed with what the Rosenhagen twins have accomplished.

"We have been blown away by their presence and passion, this is not the last time you will hear of Cayla and Iris — they are going places and they have a bright future," Bonner said.

To find more information about Beach Bucket Brigade and future events visit their Facebook page.