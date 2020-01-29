PSEG Long Island launches new mobile app

PSEG Long Island announced on Jan. 21 it has launched a new mobile app that enables customers using Apple or Android devices to securely and easily manage electric accounts while on the go.

“Our world is driven by technology. Today’s customers expect companies to do everything they can to make it easier and more convenient to do business,” said Dan Eichhorn, PSEG Long Island’s president and COO and chief customer officer for PSEG Long Island and PSE&G.

The new app allows customers to make payments, compare and manage energy use, report an outage, manage payment options and contact customer service. To get started, customers simply link their My Account to the new PSEG Long Island app.

Rick Walden, vice president of customer services at PSEG Long Island, said, “Ultimately, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. This new app, as well as the other customer service improvements we are pursuing, help PSEG Long Island provide our customers with best-in-class experiences and become the electric company of the future.”