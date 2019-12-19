PJS Street Dedicated to Fallen National Guard Airman Port Times RecordTown of Brookhaven by Kyle Barr - December 19, 2019 0 24 1 of 4 Town and County officials joined together with the Briggs family at the Boyle Road Elementary school for an unveiling of a portrait. Photo by Monica Gleberman Town and County officials joined together with the Briggs family at the Boyle Road Elementary school for an unveiling of a portrait. Photo by Monica Gleberman Town and county officials joined Rebecca Briggs and her children, Ava and Jayden, in dedicating King Street to her late husband, Dashan Briggs. Photo by Monica Gleberman Town and county officials joined Rebecca Briggs and her children, Ava and Jayden, in dedicating King Street to her late husband, Dashan Briggs. Photo by Monica Gleberman The Port Jefferson Station and Terryville communities came together Dec. 18 to show that a National Guard Airman and community member is still remembered. Comsewogue School District and Brookhaven Town officials gathered with community members at the corner of Bedford Ave. and King Street to honor Tech Sgt. Dashan Briggs, a Port Jeff Station resident who was assigned to the 101st Rescue Squadron, 106th Rescue Wing of the National Guard. He was among those killed when their helicopter was shot down in March, 2018. The 30-year-old was one of seven airmen on board carrying out a mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, an American-led mission to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Underneath the sign for King Street now reads “Tech. Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs Way.” The street sign’s designation came after Brookhaven town Councilwoman Valerie Cartright (D-Port Jefferson Station) sponsored and helped pass a town resolution in June. “Tech. Sgt. Dashan Briggs was a husband, father, grandson, friend, neighbor, and dedicated service member our country with honor and distinction,” she said. “We remember Briggs as a wonderful representative of our community and a leader who was committed to his work and to helping others.” Legislator Kara Hahn (D-Setauket) said Briggs’ sacrifice can be better be remembered by both school and community. “As a mother your heart breaks for the sacrifice the family has given for our nation and that’s the reality for protecting our freedoms,” she said. “It’s such an honor for the family and the sacrifice, but its really important for his children to see this from the community. The kids may not remember this specific moment, but as they grow up and travel through the school they will always remember seeing their father there every day.” Before the street sign unveiling, the school district presented Briggs’ family with a portrait of their husband and father at the Boyle Road Elementary School. Both of Brigg’s children are in the Comsewogue school district. County Executive Steve Bellone (D) said the portrait does a great job as a reminder to everybody who moves up through the district. ““I think the portrait following the kids as they get older is a wonderful thing,” he said. “A whole generation of kids who grow up in this school and the school district will learn the lessons of sacrifice and service of country through the example of Tech. Sgt. Dashan Briggs. It’s a great way to honor him, it’s a great way to honor his family and it’s a great benefit to all of the kids in this school district.” Additional reporting by Monica Gleberman This post was amended Dec. 19 to add additional comments from Councilwoman Cartright.