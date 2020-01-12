‘Little Red Riding Hood’ heads to Theatre Three

The classic Grimm fairy tale heads to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from Jan. 18 to Feb. 22 with a fresh new slant.

Amanda Sally Desdemona Estella Barbara Temple, better known as Little Red Riding Hood, takes a thrilling journey through the woods to her grandmother’s house. See what happens when William de Wolf stops at Granny Becket’s for “a bite” and Little Red Riding Hood shows up. Joined by her twin sisters, Blanche and Nora, Little Red Riding Hood learns a big lesson about safety in this modern musical telling.

All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.