Lady Wildcats Clinch Playoff Berth

Shoreham-Wading River freshman Annie Sheehan shoots for two for the Wildcats at home against Bayport-Blue Point Jan 24. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River freshman Sophie Costello drives the lane for the Wildcats at home against Bayport-Blue Point Jan 24. Bill Landon photo
Sophie Costello shoots for two for the Wildcats at home against Bayport-Blue Point Jan 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River freshman Sophie Costello gets double teamed down low in a home game against Bayport-Blue Point Jan 24. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River freshman Sophie Costello shoots for the Wildcats at home against Bayport-Blue Point Jan 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore Mia Rosati battles in the paint for the Wildcats at home against Bayport-Blue Point Jan. 24. Bill Landon photo
Sophomore Mia Rosati hits for two, against Bayport-Blue Point Jan. 24. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River freshman GraceAnn Leonard’s free throws in the closing seconds secures the win for the Wildcats clinching a playoff berth Jan 24. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River freshman GraceAnn Leonard turns baseline for the Wildcats at home against Bayport-Blue Point Jan 24. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Carlie Cutinella shoots from the top of the key for the Wildcats in a home game against Bayport-Blue Point Jan 24. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Carlie Cutinella hits a triple for the Wildcats in a home game against Bayport-Blue Point Jan 24. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River freshman Annie Sheehan shoots from down low for the Wildcats at against visiting Bayport-Blue Point Jan 24. Bill Landon photo
Senior Abby Korzekwinski shoots for the Wildcats in a home victory against Bayport-Blue Point. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River freshman Annie Sheehan shoots for two for the Wildcats at home against Bayport-Blue Point Jan 24. Bill Landon photo
Senior Abby Korzekwinski goes up for the score for the Wildcats in a home victory against Bayport-Blue Point. Bill Landon photo
Sophie Costello goes up for the score for the Wildcats in a home game against Bayport-Blue Point Jan 24. Bill Landon photo
The Wildcats had a score to settle against visiting Bayport-Blue Point Jan. 24, having lost to the Phantoms by eight points earlier in the season. Senior Abby Korzekwinski and Sophie Costello, the freshmen, combined for a powerful one two punch netting 15 points apiece winning the league VI matchup 57-50. Shoreham-Wading River senior Hayden Lachenmeyer finished with eight points and freshman GraceAnn Leonard banked seven and with it, clinched a playoff berth.

The win lifts the Wildcats to 8-5, 10-7 overall with three games remaining before post season play begins.

The Wildcats retake the court with a road game against Amityville Jan. 31. Game time is 6:30 p.m.

