Cooking Cove: For Hanukkah, lots of different latkes

Apple Latkes By Barbara Beltrami Latkes, aka potato pancakes, are such a Hanukkah tradition that I cannot imagine that holiday without them. Usually made of grated potatoes and fried to commemorate the oil that miraculously burned for eight days when the Macabees purified and rededicated the Second Temple in Jerusalem, they are one of the several fried foods for the holiday. However, there's nothing that says you can't make them with veggies, apples or sweet potatoes. You may run into protests from the kids who love the originals, but maybe you can sneak in a few new versions from the following recipes. Original Potato Latkes Original Potato Latkes YIELD: Makes 8 servings. INGREDIENTS: 2 eggs, beaten 3 cups grated and drained potatoes ¼ cup grated onion Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste 2 tablespoons matzo meal or flour ½ cup vegetable oil DIRECTIONS: In a medium bowl combine the eggs, potatoes, onion, salt and pepper and matzo meal or flour. In a large skillet heat half the oil over medium-high heat and drop the mixture into it by tablespoonfuls; flatten with back of cooking spoon. Fry, turning once and adding more oil as necessary, until golden brown on both sides; drain on paper towels and set aside to keep warm. Serve hot or warm with sour cream or applesauce. Apple Latkes Apple Latkes YIELD: Makes 6 to 8 servings. INGREDIENTS: ¼ cup flour Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste ¼ teaspoon baking powder 2 large russet potatoes, peeled, shredded and drained 1 large apple, peeled, cored and shredded 1 small onion, minced 2 large eggs, beaten ½ cup vegetable oil DIRECTIONS: In small bowl sift together flour, salt and pepper and baking powder. In large mixing bowl thoroughly combine flour mixture, potatoes, apple, onion and eggs. Heat half the oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Drop batter by large spoonfuls into hot oil; flatten with back of cooking spoon; fry, turning once and adding more oil as necessary, until golden brown on both sides. Drain on paper towels; set aside to keep warm. Serve hot or warm with applesauce, apple butter, sour cream or honey. Central and Eastern European (Ashkenazi) Veggie Latkes YIELD: Makes 6 pancakes. INGREDIENTS: 2 cups shredded cabbage 2 large baking potatoes, peeled, shredded and drained 2 large carrots, peeled and shredded 3 medium leeks (white and light green parts only), washed and finely chopped 1 cup finely chopped fresh mushrooms ¾ cup flour 1 teaspoon baking powder, sifted with flour 3 eggs, beaten Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste ½ cup vegetable oil DIRECTIONS: In a large bowl thoroughly combine cabbage, potatoes, carrots, leeks, mushrooms, flour and baking powder, eggs, salt and pepper. Heat half the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drop the mixture by heaping tablespoonfuls into the hot oil; flatten them with back of cooking spoon. Fry, turning once and adding more oil as needed, until golden brown; drain on paper towels and set aside to keep warm. Serve hot or warm with sour cream Mediterranean (Sephardic) Veggie Latkes Mediterranean Veggie Latkes YIELD: Makes 6 to 8 servings. INGREDIENTS: 2 cups peeled finely diced eggplant 1 large frying pepper, finely diced 1 medium zucchini, finely diced 2 medium tomatoes, diced 1 small onion, minced 2 large russet potatoes, peeled, shredded and drained ¾ cup flour sifted with 1 teaspoon baking powder 3 eggs, beaten 1 garlic clove, minced 1 tablespoon, chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley 1½ teaspoons fresh thyme 1 teaspoon fresh oregano 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste ½ cup vegetable or olive oil DIRECTIONS: In a large bowl thoroughly combine eggplant, frying pepper, zucchini, tomatoes, onion, potatoes, flour and baking powder, eggs, garlic, parsley, thyme, oregano, basil, and salt and pepper. Heat half the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drop the mixture by heaping spoonfuls into hot oil; flatten them with back of cooking spoon. Fry, turning once and adding more oil as necessary, until golden brown on both sides; drain on paper towels; set aside to keep warm. Serve hot or warm with plain yogurt, basil pesto or tomato sauce.