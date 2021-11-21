Wildcats win 26-23

1 of 42

Shoreham Wading River at 9-1 had a score to settle when they faced Bayport in the Suffolk County D-IV championship at the Kenneth P. Lavalle stadium Nov. 19.

Bayport, the only team that beat the Wildcats in week 6 of the regular season, seemed to have the measure of the Wildcats in the closing minutes of the game with four-point lead.

With 1:11 left on the clock and the hopes of another Suffolk Div IV championship fading, the Wildcats found themselves deep in their own territory when quarterback Dylan Zahn hit wide receiver Liam Leonard on a 33-yard pass who turned on the jets to go 71 yards for the TD to put the Wildcats out front for the 26-23.

Bayport didn’t go quietly throwing to the endzone in the final three plays of the game but the Wildcats defense held for the 26-23 win and with it advance to the Long Island Championship game.

Senior running-back Max Barone found the endzone three times rushed for 126 yards on 28 carries in the win. The Wildcats are back at Lavalle Stadium Nov. 27 where they’ll face North Shore. Game time is 4:30 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon