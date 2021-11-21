Wildcats win 26-23

Suffolk County Div IV champions – Shoreham-Wading River. Bill Landon photo
Senior nose-tackle Anthony Giordano in on the tackle for the Wildcats in the Suffolk Championship game against Bayport Nov 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats cheer. Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior David Raynor throws deep for the Wildcats in the Suffolk Championship game against Bayport Nov 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River wide-receiver David Raynor with a catch for the Wildcats in the Suffolk Championship game at Lavalle Stadium in the Suffolk Championship game against Bayport Nov 19. Bill Landon
Senior Dylan Kiely comes down with the ball for the Wildcats in the Suffolk Championship game against Bayport Nov 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Dylan Kiely in on the tackle for the Wildcats in the Suffolk Championship game against Bayport Nov 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Outside linebacker Dylan Zahn breaks up a sideline pass for the Wildcats in the Suffolk County D-IV championship game against Bayport. Bill Landon photo
Quarterback Dylan Zahn sprints up the middle on a keeper for the Wildcats in the Suffolk County D-IV championship game against Bayport. Bill Landon photo
Quarterback Dylan Zahn sprints to the outside on a keeper for the Wildcats in the Suffolk County D-IV championship game against Bayport. Bill Landon photo
Quarterback Dylan Zahn powers up the middle on a keeper for the Wildcats in the Suffolk County D-IV championship game against Bayport. Bill Landon photo
Quarterback Dylan Zahn throws over the middle for the Wildcats in the Suffolk County D-IV championship game against Bayport Nov 19. Bill Landon photo
Quarterback Dylan Zahn fires over the middle for the Wildcats in the Suffolk County D-IV championship game against Bayport Nov 19. Bill Landon photo
Touchdown Shoreham-Wading River. Bill Landon
Senior wide-receiver Liam Leonard eyes an opening for the Wildcats in the Suffolk Championship game against Bayport Nov 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Jump ball Liam Leonard. Landon
Senior wide-receiver Liam Leonard bolts to the outside in the Suffolk D-IV championship game against Bayport Nov 19. Bill Landon
Senior wide-receiver Liam Leonard bolts to the outside in the Suffolk D-IV championship game against Bayport Nov 19. Bill Landon
Senior wide-receiver Liam Leonard breaks free after a pass from Dylan Zahn and hits the afterburners for a 71-yard TD and the go ahead score with 1:11 left in the game. Bill Landon photo
Powerhouse running-back Max Barone breaks out of the back-field for Shoreham-Wading River at Lavalle Stadium in the Suffolk Championship game against Bayport Nov 19. Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior running-back Max Barone powers his way up the middle for the Wildcats in the Suffolk Championship game against Bayport Nov 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Max Barone goes over the top for the Wildcats at Lavalle Stadium in the Suffolk Championship game against Bayport Nov 19. Bill Landon
Powerhouse running-back Max Barone lunges for the endzone for Shoreham-Wading River at Lavalle Stadium in the Suffolk Championship game against Bayport Nov 19. Bill Landon
Touchdown Max Barone. Bill Landon photo
Powerhouse running-back Max Barone breaks out of the back-field for Shoreham-Wading River at Lavalle Stadium in the Suffolk Championship game against Bayport Nov 19. Bill Landon
Powerhouse running-back Max Barone in traffic for Shoreham-Wading River at Lavalle Stadium in the Suffolk Championship game against Bayport Nov 19. Bill Landon
Shoreham Wading River at 9-1 had a score to settle when they faced Bayport in the Suffolk County D-IV championship at the Kenneth P. Lavalle stadium Nov. 19. 

Bayport, the only team that beat the Wildcats in week 6 of the regular season, seemed to have the measure of the Wildcats in the closing minutes of the game with four-point lead. 

With 1:11 left on the clock and the hopes of another Suffolk Div IV championship fading, the Wildcats found themselves deep in their own territory when quarterback Dylan Zahn hit wide receiver Liam Leonard on a 33-yard pass who turned on the jets to go 71 yards for the TD to put the Wildcats out front for the 26-23. 

Bayport didn’t go quietly throwing to the endzone in the final three plays of the game but the Wildcats defense held for the 26-23 win and with it advance to the Long Island Championship game. 

Senior running-back Max Barone found the endzone three times rushed for 126 yards on 28 carries in the win. The Wildcats are back at Lavalle Stadium Nov. 27 where they’ll face North Shore. Game time is 4:30 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon 

