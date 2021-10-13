Wildcats blank Jericho 1-0

The Wildcats just keep on winning, which is why they sit atop the league VI leaderboard at 11-1-0 fresh off their non-league 1-0 victory against Jericho, Oct. 11.

Shoreham-Wading River’s only loss this season was at the hands of Wyandanch two weeks ago. It was Justin Depaoli’s foot that made the difference when the senior midfielder stretched the net in the 2nd half on a solo shot that held up as time expired. Senior goal keep William Devall had six saves on the day for the Wildcats.

Shoreham-Wading River retakes the field with a road game against Mount Sinai Oct. 14 at 4:30 before hosting Elwood John Glenn in their regular season finale Oct. 18. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon