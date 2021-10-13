Wildcats blank Jericho 1-0

Wildcats blank Jericho 1-0

Shoreham-Wading River senior Justin Depaoli sets up for a shot on goal for the Wildcats in a non-league game Oct 11. Credit: Bill Landon

The Wildcats just keep on winning, which is why they sit atop the league VI leaderboard at 11-1-0 fresh off their non-league 1-0 victory against Jericho, Oct. 11. 

Shoreham-Wading River’s only loss this season was at the hands of Wyandanch two weeks ago. It was Justin Depaoli’s foot that made the difference when the senior midfielder stretched the net in the 2nd half on a solo shot that held up as time expired. Senior goal keep William Devall had six saves on the day for the Wildcats.

Shoreham-Wading River retakes the field with a road game against Mount Sinai Oct. 14 at 4:30 before hosting Elwood John Glenn in their regular season finale Oct. 18. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. 

— Photos by Bill Landon

Shoreham-Wading River sophomore midfielder Alex Makarewicz passes for the Wildcats in a non-league home game Oct 11. Credit: Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River midfielder Benjamin Panasci maneuvers mid-field for the Wildcats in a non-league home game Oct 11. Credit: Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River midfielder Benjamin Panasci settles the ball for the Wildcats in a non-league home game Oct 11. Credit: Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River midfielder Benjamin Panasci clears the ball for the Wildcats in a non-league home game Oct 11. Credit: Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Justin Depaoli heads the ball at net for the Wildcats in a non-league game Oct 11. Credit: Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Justin Depaoli sets up for a shot on goal for the Wildcats in a non-league game Oct 11. Credit: Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River striker Nicholas Nowack pushes up the sideline for the Wildcats in a non-league home game against Jericho. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River striker Ryan Menno maneuvers midfield for the Wildcats in a non-league home game Oct 11. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River striker Ryan Menno settles the ball for the Wildcats in a non-league home game against Jericho. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River striker Ryan Menno battles for possession for the Wildcats in a non-league home game against Jericho. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Tanner Cummings with a header in a non-league home game against Jericho. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore fullback Thomas Daggett heads the ball for the Wildcats in a non-league home game Oct 11. Credit: Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior midfielder Timothy McQueeney maneuvers mid-field for the Wildcats in a non-league matchup against Jericho. Credit: Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior midfielder Timothy McQueeney heads the ball off a corner kick for the Wildcats in a non-league home game against Jericho. Credit: Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior midfielder Timothy McQueeney (R) battles at the net for the Wildcats in a non-league matchup against Jericho. Credit: Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior midfielder Timothy McQueeney heads the ball off a corner kick for the Wildcats in a non-league home game against Jericho. Credit: Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior midfielder Timothy McQueeney pushes towards the net for the Wildcats in a non-league matchup against Jericho. Credit: Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior goalie William Devall with a clearing kick for the Wildcats in a non-league matchup against Jericho. Credit: Bill Landon

