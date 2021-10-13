‘The Silence of the Lambs’ returns to the big screen Oct. 17 and 20
In celebration of its 30th anniversary, ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ returns to select theaters nationwide on Sunday, Oct. 17 and Wednesday, Oct. 20, courtesy of TCM Big Screen Classics and Fathom Events.
With a psychopath named Buffalo Bill is murdering women and believing it takes one to know one, the FBI sends Agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) to interview a demented prisoner: Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), a cannibalistic psychiatrist whose fascination with the young agent is as great as his hunger for murder. As their relationship develops, Starling is forced to confront not only her own demons, but also an evil so powerful she may not have the courage to stop!
Invite an old friend for dinner and to see this event that includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.
In our neck of the woods, the film will be screened at AMC Stony Brook 17, 2196 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook on Oct. 17 at 3 and 7 p.m. and at Island Cinema De Lux, 185 Morris Ave., Holtsville on Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. and Farmingdale Multiplex on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.