Ward Melville Patriots boys hoops triumphs in convincing victory over Sachem North

Devin Lynch shoots for the Patriots in a road game against Sachem North. Photo by Bill Landon
Devin Lynch goes to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon
Brennan Kurtz dumps the ball off in a road game against Sachem North. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Jackson Weber drives the lane. Photo by Bill Landon
Lorenzo Beaton drives to the basket for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Jackson Weber drives the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Luke Chitkara drives the lane. Photo by Bill Landon
Neelesh Raghurama shoots for the Patriots in a road game against Sachem North. Photo by Bill Landon
Devin Lynch shoots for the Patriots in a road game against Sachem North. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Jackson Weber lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Neelesh Raghurama lets a three pointer fly for the Patriots in a road game against Sachem North. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Luke Chitkara with a sky hook. Photo by Bill Landon
Lorenzo Beaton battles in the paint for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Jack Salgado drives the lane for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Eddie Hughes drains a three pointer for the Patriots in a road game against Sachem North. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville head coach Alex Piccirillo looks on. Photo by Bill Landon
Devin Lynch goes to the rim for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Luke Chitkara banks two. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

The Ward Melville Patriots offense has always been known to spread the scoring wealth as head coach Alex Piccirillo uses all of his bench in any given game. Thursday’s road game was no different. Five roster members scored double digits in a convincing victory against Sachem North, winning the nonleague matchup 80-62 Dec. 7.

The senior trio of Luke Chitkara topped the scoring chart with 18 points, Jackson Weber netted 17 and Devin Lynch banked 16; Lorenzo Beaton the senior and junior Neelesh Raghurama scored 12 points apiece. 

The win lifts the Patriots to 2-0 and the team will look to build on this momentum when it begins league play Dec. 12 with a road game against William Floyd. Game time is 5 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon

