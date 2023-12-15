Ward Melville Patriots boys hoops triumphs in convincing victory over Sachem North

1 of 17

By Bill Landon

The Ward Melville Patriots offense has always been known to spread the scoring wealth as head coach Alex Piccirillo uses all of his bench in any given game. Thursday’s road game was no different. Five roster members scored double digits in a convincing victory against Sachem North, winning the nonleague matchup 80-62 Dec. 7.

The senior trio of Luke Chitkara topped the scoring chart with 18 points, Jackson Weber netted 17 and Devin Lynch banked 16; Lorenzo Beaton the senior and junior Neelesh Raghurama scored 12 points apiece.

The win lifts the Patriots to 2-0 and the team will look to build on this momentum when it begins league play Dec. 12 with a road game against William Floyd. Game time is 5 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon