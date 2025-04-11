Ward Melville boy’s lacrosse pens Longwood Lions 17-7

Ward Melville’s Ryan Connelly looks for an opening for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville goalie Cody Alister with a save for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville midfielder Bohdan McLaughlin sizes up a shot for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Ryan Connelly fires at the cage for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville midfielder Bohdan McLaughlin looks for a cutter for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior midfielder Andrew Buscaglia looks for a cutter for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Angelo Sobera fires at the cage for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville long stickman Ben Ehlers fires at the cage for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Loius Montellese powers past a defender for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Angelo Sobera wins at “X” for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Patriots score. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Angelo Sobera battles at “X” for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Angelo Sobera wins a hard-fought possession for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Patriots score. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

With the score tied at 5 all after 12 minutes of play, the Ward Melville girl’s lacrosse team fell into a rhythm in the second quarter, shutting down the visiting Longwood Lions Thursday afternoon April 3. The Patriots held Longwood scoreless in the second half to cruise to a 17-7 victory in the division 1 matchup.

Ward Melville senior attack Liam Banks led the way for the Patriots with four assists and two goals, and teammates Loius Montellese and Bohdan McLaughlin both notched an assist and three goals apiece for the win. 

Keepers Jason Biondi had 10 saves in net and Cody Alister stopped five for the Patriots.

— Photos by Bill Landon

