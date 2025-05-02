Ward Melville flag football holds off Sachem East Flaming Arrows

Ward Melville sophomore quarterback Kait Toth splits a pair of defenders. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior wide receiver Addison Dellaporta lays out for the catch in a road game against Sachem East. Photo by Bill Landon
Wide receiver Brooke Raber with a touchdown catch for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Wide receiver Brooke Raber in for the touchdown for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior defensive back Julia Dank breaks up the Sachem pass play. Photo by Bill Landon
Touchdown Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Defensive back Brooke Raber attempts the interception for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior running back Julia Dank rolls out in a road game again Sachem East. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore defensive back Rachel Weber goes up for the pass. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore quarterback Kait Toth breaks to the outside for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Running back Anja Rosenthal Vincente bolts through an opening for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior wide receiver Ophie Rosenthal Vincente makes the catch for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore quarterback Kait Toth fires over the middle for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Despite a two-touchdown advantage to open the second half, Ward Melville’s flag football team was fortunate to escape with a win Thursday afternoon, April 24, in a road game against Sachem East.

Junior running back Anja Rosenthal-Vincente broke out the backfield and charged down the left side to go the distance untouched for the touchdown to put the Patriots out front 6-0 with 8:45 left in the opening half.  Wide receiver Brooke Raber spoke next on a pass reception eight minutes later and after a couple of spin moves punched into the endzone to give the Patriots a 12-0 lead as both point after attempts failed.

Sachem East answered back in the middle of the second half with an acrobatic tipped-ball touchdown reception and with the successful point after attempt, trailed the Patriots 12-7 at the 12:04 mark. 

Both teams traded possessions in the final minutes when then Flaming Arrows marched down the field with less than a minute left hoping to find the endzone one more time to tie the game, and a with a successful point after attempt, win it outright. The Patriot defense stood their ground and kept Sachem at bay and escaped with a 12-7 victory.

The win lifts the Patriots to 7-4-1 with four games remaining until post season play begins.

— Photos by Bill Landon

