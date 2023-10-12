Ward Melville boys soccer sinks Riverhead

1 of 6

By Bill Landon

It was mainly Robert Hauss in Ward Melville’s convincing 6-1 victory over visiting Riverhead Blue Waves Monday morning, where the senior striker peppered the scoreboard with four of those goals. Hauss got started 15 minutes in when he rifled a shot to the corner of the net for the early lead.

The Patriots broke the game wide open in the second half when Hauss tapped a rebound in for the score. Less than a minute later, he found the back of the net again, courtesy of Aiden Burgueno’s assist and scored again unassisted at the 32-minute mark to put his team up 4-0.

Riverhead was able to avoid the shutout a minute later when Anthony Yanes’ shot found its mark. Burgueno then hit the back of the net as did teammate Cole Palillo in rounding out the scoring for the Patriots in the League II matchup Oct. 9. Ward Melville senior goalkeeper David McElroy had a quiet day with four saves.

The win lifts the Patriots to 5-0-1 in league (9-2-2 overall) with two regular season games remaining before postseason play begins Oct. 23.