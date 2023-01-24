Wanted for Riverhead grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Riverhead store.

A man allegedly stole approximately $1200 worth of merchandise from Michael Kors, located in the Tanger Outlets, on January 1 at approximately 4:30 p.m. The man fled the parking lot in a red Mazda. S

uffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.