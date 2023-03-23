Wanted for Melville Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly used a credit card stolen from a parked vehicle in Melville.

A man allegedly stole keys from a locker at Planet Fitness, located at 25 Ruland Road in Melville, and then used the keys to enter a vehicle and steal a wallet on February 20 at approximately 6 p.m. The man, who fled the fitness center parking lot in a dark-colored four-door sedan, later used a credit card from inside the wallet to make a purchase of $620 at Target in Farmingdale.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.