Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are

seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole a wallet in Lake Grove

in May.

A man stole a wallet containing credit cards from a shopping cart inside of Trader Joes,

located at 2085 Moriches Road, on May 19 at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an

arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime

Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app

which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or

online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.