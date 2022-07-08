Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are
seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole a wallet in Lake Grove
in May.
A man stole a wallet containing credit cards from a shopping cart inside of Trader Joes,
located at 2085 Moriches Road, on May 19 at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an
arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime
Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app
which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or
online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.