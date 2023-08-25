Wanted for Huntington Station Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly used a stolen credit card in June.

A 2021 Honda Civic was stolen from Station Way in Huntington Station on June 10 at approximately 2:25 a.m. A short time later, a man allegedly used a credit card that was left in the vehicle at Burger King, located at 241 New York Ave. in Huntington.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.