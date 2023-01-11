Wanted for Greenlawn burglary

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly burglarized a Greenlawn home in December.

A man allegedly broke into a home on Lawrence Street and stole a gold Cartier ring, a Dell Latitude 7490 Intel Core laptop , a Google Pixelbook and a 13-inch 2012 Apple Macbook Pro. The items are valued at approximately $4,020.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept

confidential.