Wanted for Commack Grand Larceny Police & Fire by Press Release - November 24, 2022 0 3 Do you recognize this person? Photo from SCPD Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole merchandise from a Commack store last month. Two females and a male allegedly stole approximately $2,500 worth of over-the-counter medication from Target, located at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, on October 9. The three people fled in a white BMW SUV. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.