Visit the Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium for Thanksgiving weekend Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHistoryTimes of Huntington-Northport by Press Release - November 23, 2021 0 9 Photo from Vanderbilt Museum The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum and Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will be open Thanksgiving weekend, Friday through Sunday, November 26 to 28. Visitors can take a guided tour of the Vanderbilt Mansion, decorated for the holidays by Ethan Allen and local garden clubs. Tour times on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are 12:30, 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, and 3:30 pm. The Planetarium will also be open on Friday (on a Saturday daytime schedule), and throughout the holiday weekend. The Planetarium playbill offers shows for all ages and has just premiered its newest show, Explore, for or ages 14 and up. Take an odyssey to the planet Mars, seen through the lens of human history and scientific development. This visually stunning fulldome film begins with a look at how scholars and scientists throughout the ages have used the sky as a clock and calendar to measure the passage of time. Their charts and star catalogs informed the modern science of astronomy. Before or after a tour or a show, visitors can stop by the Under the Stars café in the Planetarium lobby for sandwiches and treats from the renowned Copenhagen Bakery in Northport. For more information, call 631-854-5579 or visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.