VIDEO: Wanted for Hauppauge Petit Larceny Police & FireTimes of Smithtown by Press Release - December 8, 2022 0 20 Do you recognize this man? Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole items from a vehicle in Hauppauge this month. A man allegedly stole a pair of Oakley sunglasses and other items from an unlocked 2020 Toyota Highlander parked outside a Busch Street residence on November 18 at approximately 4:40 a.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.