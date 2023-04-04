Video: Wanted for East Northport criminal mischief

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who damaged a fence in East Northport in March. Multiple people participated in the social media challenge known as “The Kool-Aid Man,” by jumping through a fence in East Northport on March 18.

For video of this incident, go to YouTube.com/scpdtv/shorts

Click on Wanted for East Northport Criminal Mischief 23-225350

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.