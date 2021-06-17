UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP: Ribbon cutting held for Earring Tabú

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the new owners of Earring Tabú, Kristen Hoffman and business partner Louis Antoniou, on June 10.

Located at 158 E. Main Street in Port Jefferson, the boutique, which was founded in 1989, offers eclectic handcrafted jewelry, accessories, clothing and home goods from local and worldwide artisans.

Pictured from left, Earring Tabú employee Juyu Jensen; Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn; chamber secretary Nancy Bradley; Arnold Hoffman; owner Kristen Hoffman; chamber president Joy Pipe; Port Jefferson Trustee Rebecca Kassay; chamber member Marianne Hennigar; and chamber 1st VP Stu Vincent. Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich was unable to attend, but sent a proclamation.

Spring hours of operation are Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 631-928-7113 or visit www.earringtabu.com.