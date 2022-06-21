Two women arrested in Dix Hills massage parlor raid

Suffolk County Police today arrested two women for unlicensed massages and prostitution at a massage parlor in Dix Hills on June 21.

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers, Second Squad detectives, and the Town of Huntington Public Safety conducted an investigation at Island Breeze Foot Spa, located at 1842 East Jericho Turnpike in Dix Hills, at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Daoxia Xie, 48, of Flushing and Qingling Chai, 43, of Fresh Meadows were charged with Prostitution and Unauthorized Practice of a Profession.

They were given Field Appearance Tickets and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

The Town of Huntington Public Safety closed the business and issued several building violations.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.