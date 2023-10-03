Two women arrested during East Northport massage parlor raid

Suffolk County Police arrested two Flushing women on Oct. 3 for alleged prostitution during a massage parlor raid in East Northport.

In response to community and quality of life complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with officials from the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Code Enforcement offices, conducted an investigation into Happy Foot Spa, located at 322 Larkfield Road, at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Following an investigation, Erying Tang, 61, and Xiaohua Xiong, 58, both of Flushing, Queens, were arrested and charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a felony, and Prostitution, a misdemeanor.

Both women were released on Desk Appearance Tickets.